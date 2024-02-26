Michael Beale was appointed as Tony Mowbray's successor in December but left the club after back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

The former Rangers boss was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract but in the end took charge of just 12 fixtures, including the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

His final record reads at four wins, two draws and seven defeats. Mike Dodds, who oversaw three games following Tony Mowbray's departure, returns to the post of interim head coach and will stay in that role until the summer, giving the club time to plot their long-term direction.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club. He added that the club took 'full accountability' for what had happened.

Dodds will take charge of the first team until the summer but lost his first game back in the hot seat against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

But who will take over from Dodds at the Academy of Light during the summer? Here, we take a look at the early candidates and assess the likelihood of their appointment by Sunderland:

Sam Allardyce The former Sunderland manager stated that he wouldn't be tempted to return to the Stadium of Light while the club were in League One but the Black Cats are now in the Championship. Allardyce was last at Leeds United last season as they suffered relegation from the Premier League. However, Allardyce is much more of a traditional manager rather than a head coach so is unlikely to re-join Sunderland as things stand.

Roy Keane The ex-Sunderland boss has stated that he would return to management for the right job. Keane and the Black Cats flirted with each other before Alex Neil was handed the job in League One. His return could be a possibility with Sunderland now a more attractive proposition but this one does feel unlikely given the history between Keane and the current ownership. Would Keane work well under Kristjaan Speakman? Probably not.

Jermain Defoe The former Sunderland striker has expressed a desire to start his managerial career but has no experience making a return to Sunderland for the third time very very unlikely.