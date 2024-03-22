Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leicester City have been placed under a transfer embargo and announced they are taking legal action against the Premier League and EFL following an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules.

The Foxes were charged by the Premier League, with claims the club had broken spending rules during their last three seasons, while failing to submit their audited finances. It means Leicester have been referred to an independent commission and could face a points deduction if found guilty. The EFL will also be conducting their own financial investigation, following the club’s relegation to the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an initial statement Leicester said they were "surprised" and "disappointed" by the timing of the Premier League's actions and would "defend" themselves "from any unlawful acts by the football authorities, should they seek to exercise jurisdiction where they cannot do so."

The club have now gone a step further with a second statement, claiming: “LCFC has been compelled today to issue two urgent legal proceedings against the Premier League and the EFL. LCFC will be seeking that each of these proceedings is determined by an appropriate and fully independent legal panel.

“The club is committed to ensure that any charges against it are properly and proportionately determined, in accordance with the applicable rules, by the right bodies, and at the right time.”

The statement went on to say Leicester have been placed under a transfer embargo but are taking legal action, reading: “The club further notes that at 4pm today the EFL issued a public notification that LCFC has been placed under a registration embargo pursuant to its P&S rules. The EFL is aware that LCFC has disputed the EFL’s entitlement to impose this constraint, which is both restrictive and premature, with more than a quarter of the club’s 2023/24 reporting period remaining.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad