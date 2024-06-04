Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Sunderland players could be in action for their countries this month.

While most of Sunderland’s senior squad are enjoying some time off - some players will be preparing to represent their countries over the coming weeks.

The Black Cats won’t have any players at this summer’s European Championships, although Callum Styles, who Sunderland have an option to sign permanently, has been named in Hungary’s 26-man squad.

Other international matches are set to take place before the Euros, including friendly and youth fixtures. Here are four Sunderland players who have been called up by their countries this month and when they could feature.

Trai Hume and Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland)

Trai Hume and Dan Ballard have been regular starters for both Sunderland and Northern Ireland over the last year. Northern Ireland didn’t qualify for the Euros but will play two friendly matches this month, against Spain on Saturday, June 8 and Andorra on Tuesday, June 11.

Jobe Bellingham (England Under-20s)

While making 43 Championship starts for Sunderland during the 2023/24 season, Jobe Bellingham also represented England’s under-19s side. The 18-year-old’s form has seen him moved up to the Young Lions’ under-20s team for friendly matches against Sweden on Friday, June 7 and the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, June 11.

Leo Hjelde (Norway Under-21)

Sunderland defender Leo Hjelde has once again been named in Norway’s under-21s squad, after making 17 appearances for the team. The 20-year-old will hope to feature in a friendly match against Denmark on Thursday, June 6.

Chris Rigg (England Under-17s)