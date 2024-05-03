Ex-Sunderland, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday striker released by League One club just 56 days after joining
Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham has been released by League One club Charlton - just 56 days after signing for the Addicks.
The 31-year-old arrived at The Valley on March 8, signing a short-term deal until the end of the season. Wickham went on to make just four appearances for Charlton, who finished 16th in the table, scoring once in a 1-1 draw at Cambridge.
Wickham had been without a club since leaving Cardiff at the end of last season. The striker made 91 appearances for Sunderland after joining the club from Ipswich in 2011, before signing for Crystal Palace four years later. He also played for Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday on loan while he was a Black Cats player.
Charlton have also confirmed former Sunderland midfielder George Dobson will leave the club after turning down multiple contract offers to stay at The Valley. The 26-year-old midfielder has instead signed a pre-contract agreement with Hungarian club Fehervar.
