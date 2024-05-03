Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham has been released by League One club Charlton - just 56 days after signing for the Addicks.

The 31-year-old arrived at The Valley on March 8, signing a short-term deal until the end of the season. Wickham went on to make just four appearances for Charlton, who finished 16th in the table, scoring once in a 1-1 draw at Cambridge.

Wickham had been without a club since leaving Cardiff at the end of last season. The striker made 91 appearances for Sunderland after joining the club from Ipswich in 2011, before signing for Crystal Palace four years later. He also played for Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday on loan while he was a Black Cats player.