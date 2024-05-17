Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have released six senior players following the end of their contracts.

Former Sunderland defender Reece James is one of six senior players to be released by Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, George Byers, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory are also set to leave Hillsborough following the end of their contracts this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Bannan, Cameron Dawson, Di’Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass were among the players who will be out of contract this summer but have all been offered new deals by the Owls. Wednesday have also exercised options to extend the contracts of Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.