Ex-Sunderland defender one of six senior players released by Sheffield Wednesday as new deals are offered
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland defender Reece James is one of six senior players to be released by Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.
Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, George Byers, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory are also set to leave Hillsborough following the end of their contracts this summer.
Barry Bannan, Cameron Dawson, Di’Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass were among the players who will be out of contract this summer but have all been offered new deals by the Owls. Wednesday have also exercised options to extend the contracts of Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.
James signed permanently for Wednesday last summer, following a successful loan spell at Hillsborough as he helped the Owls win promotion from League One. Yet the 30-year-old defender only made eight Championship appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, making just one league appearance off the bench in this calendar year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.