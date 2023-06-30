Former Sunderland full-back Reece James has completed a permanent transfer to Sheffield Wednesday from Blackpool.

The 29-year-old was a key player for The Owls during a loan spell last season, making 28 League One appearances (including play-offs) as they were promoted from the third tier.

After coming through the ranks at Manchester United, James joined Wigan in 2015 and spent three years with The Latics.

He then moved to Sunderland and made 27 League One appearances during the 2018/19 season, before signing for Doncaster after a year on Wearside.

Sunderland will face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday, September 30 in the Championship.

The reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light will take place on the final day of the regular season on Saturday, May 4.

Wednesday are yet to appoint a new manager following Darren Moore’s surprise departure in June.