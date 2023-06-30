News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Ex-Sunderland man joins Championship rivals as Sheffield Wednesday make transfer breakthrough

News from around the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday make their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST

Former Sunderland full-back Reece James has completed a permanent transfer to Sheffield Wednesday from Blackpool.

The 29-year-old was a key player for The Owls during a loan spell last season, making 28 League One appearances (including play-offs) as they were promoted from the third tier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After coming through the ranks at Manchester United, James joined Wigan in 2015 and spent three years with The Latics.

He then moved to Sunderland and made 27 League One appearances during the 2018/19 season, before signing for Doncaster after a year on Wearside.

Most Popular

Sunderland will face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday, September 30 in the Championship.

The reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light will take place on the final day of the regular season on Saturday, May 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday are yet to appoint a new manager following Darren Moore’s surprise departure in June.

Former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Dean Smith, who also managed Leicester last season, is the favourite to take charge at Hillsborough.

Related topics:Reece JamesSunderlandSheffield WednesdayBlackpoolLeague OneManchester UnitedWigan