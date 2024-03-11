Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough man disappointed to leave Championship club after head coach sacking
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead has confirmed he's left Watford after the club parted company with head coach Valerien Ismael.
Whitehead joined the Hornets as an assistant head coach in June last year, following coaching spells at Huddersfield and Cardiff, and previously worked with Ismael at Turkish club Besiktas.
Yet, following Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Coventry, Watford announced they had parted company with Ismael, after a run of just one win in ten matches. Whitehead and fellow assistant coach Omar Riza will also leave the club, with former midfielder Tom Cleverley taking charge as interim head coach.
Reacting to the news, Whitehead tweeted: "Thank you @WatfordFC loved my time here , met so many really good people, disappointed to leave. Good luck to everyone at the club."
As a player Whitehead made 199 appearances for Sunderland between 2004 and 2009, before joining Stoke City. He also played for Middlesbrough and Huddersfield later in his career.