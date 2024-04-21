Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Stadium of Light - with lots of questions heading into an important summer for the Black Cats.

Despite dominating possession, Mike Dodds’ side conceded in the 72nd minute against the Lions, as former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore was credited with the goal. It means the Black Cats have gone six games without a win on home turf. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Gary Bennett commentates on 1,000th game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the match, Sunderland legend Gary Bennett was presented with a signed Black Cats shirt to mark his 1,000th game commentating on the club.

Taking to social media, Bennett posted: “It’s my 1000th game working alongside my partner in crime for BBC radio Newcastle Nick Barnes. A true professional, you just have to admire his art, prep, his notebook and him as a person. Been a pleasure following SAFC, a club I love and is in my heart. I am privileged.”

Sunderland penalty appeal

Both sides’ best chances in the first half came from set-pieces, with Sunderland seeing an early penalty appeal turned down in the 13th minute. Bradley Dack’s in-swinging corner was met by Dan Ballard, whose header hit Jake Cooper’s raised arm with the ball heading on target. Despite Ballard’s appeals, nothing was given.

Teenage winger involved

While he wasn’t named in the matchday squad, Sunderland teenager Tom Watson was part of the group against Millwall, taking part in the pre-match warm-up and dressing room conversations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old winger hasn’t featured for the first team this season, after making his senior debut last term, yet interim boss Mike Dodds has recently talked about Watson’s vast potential. Sunderland’s under-21s boss Graeme Murty has said the player still has lots to learn, though, despite calls for a first-team opportunity.

Appreciation for former players

There were some familiar faces in the Millwall squad, with former Black Cats captain George Honeyman returning to the Lions’ starting XI after a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old was applauded by the home fans as he prepared to take a corner, while Sunderland supporters also gave Honeyman and Watmore a warm reception when the latter came off the bench to replace his teammate.

Neil Harris’ post-match question

Millwall weren’t mathematically safe before kick-off, despite winning their last two matches against Leicester and Cardiff. The Lions’ win at the Stadium of Light took them to the cusp of safety, prompting a passionate celebration on the pitch after the full-time whistle.

Yet Millwall’s Championship status wouldn’t have been completely secure if Birmingham had won at Rotherham - a match which was delayed due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his post-match press conference, Harris asked reporters to update him on the score at the New York Stadium. The match later finished goalless, meaning Millwall will remain in the Championship next season.

A tribute to Louise Wanless

Behind the scenes, Sunderland paid tribute to the club’s former media and communications boss Louise Wanless, with a shirt placed on the wall in her honour