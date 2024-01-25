Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich are reportedly showing strong interest in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi in the final week of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals in League Two this season and has previously been linked with several Championship clubs, including Sunderland and Leeds.

Ipswich are pushing to try and sign another forward before the end of this month's window after George Hirst suffered a hamstring injury. According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Town have now made Al-Hamadi a 'major target' and will look to complete a deal before next Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Along with Sunderland, Ipswich were said to have made a loan offer for Bournemouth frontman Kieffer Moore, yet the 31-year-old now looks set to stay at the Premier League club.

Another striker who has been linked with a move this month is Jay Stansfield, a player who was on Sunderland's radar during the summer transfer window but instead opted to join Birmingham on loan from Fulham.

There were suggestions Fulham could recall Stansfield before loaning him out to another Championship club in January, yet the Cottagers have decided against recalling the 21-year-old, meaning he'll complete the season at Birmingham.

