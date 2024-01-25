News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Abdoullah Ba playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDAbdoullah Ba playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Abdoullah Ba playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Michael Beale's Sunderland team to play Stoke - with changes after Hull loss: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Stoke City in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing to face Stoke City in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at the Stadium of Light?

The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back following last week's chastening 1-0 defeat against Hull, when a section of the home fans turned on Beale. Sunderland are still just three points off a play-off place in the Championship and sit 10th after 28 matches. Stoke are eight points behind the Black Cats are 19th following a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham last time out.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Potters:

The Sunderland keeper could do little about Hull’s winning goal last week as the ball took a big deflection following Fabio Carvalho’s strike.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper could do little about Hull’s winning goal last week as the ball took a big deflection following Fabio Carvalho’s strike. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Pembele has now made three appearances for the first team off the bench after returning from an injury setback and would provide a natural option at right-back.

2. RB: Timothee Pembele

Pembele has now made three appearances for the first team off the bench after returning from an injury setback and would provide a natural option at right-back. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
The 24-year-old centre-back made his 50th appearance for Sunderland last week and has become a key player in the heart of the Black Cats’ defence.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

The 24-year-old centre-back made his 50th appearance for Sunderland last week and has become a key player in the heart of the Black Cats’ defence. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
O’Nien dealt well with Hull forward Carvalho for most of the game last week and continues to captain the side.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien dealt well with Hull forward Carvalho for most of the game last week and continues to captain the side. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandStoke CityHullStokeStadium of Light