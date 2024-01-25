Sunderland are preparing to face Stoke City in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at the Stadium of Light?

The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back following last week's chastening 1-0 defeat against Hull, when a section of the home fans turned on Beale. Sunderland are still just three points off a play-off place in the Championship and sit 10th after 28 matches. Stoke are eight points behind the Black Cats are 19th following a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham last time out.