Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adil Aouchiche says it’s been a difficult few months at Sunderland but hopes he can showcase more of his talents after scoring against Cardiff.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Black Cats from French club Lorient last summer, has only made six league starts this season but was a standout performer at the Cardiff City Stadium. Aouchiche opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, before providing an assist for Jobe Bellingham in a 2-0 win for Mike Dodds’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a really good game from the team, for me as well because I scored and gave an assist for Jobe,” said Aouchiche after the game. “It’s the job of the number 10 in the team and for me it was a really good performance from the team.”

Sunderland’s penalty was awarded after Bellingham was pushed over in the Cardiff box, yet Aouchiche was quick to put himself forward to take the spot kick. “When the referee gave the penalty, I just took the ball and just no think,” Aouchiche added. “Just take the ball and be confident and I will score.”

Aouchiche started just one match under Sunderland’s former head coach Michael Beale but says his confidence has grown after starting back-to-back games under interim boss Mike Dodds.