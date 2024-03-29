Adil Aouchiche explains difficult Sunderland spell after goal and assist in Cardiff win
Adil Aouchiche says it’s been a difficult few months at Sunderland but hopes he can showcase more of his talents after scoring against Cardiff.
The 21-year-old, who joined the Black Cats from French club Lorient last summer, has only made six league starts this season but was a standout performer at the Cardiff City Stadium. Aouchiche opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, before providing an assist for Jobe Bellingham in a 2-0 win for Mike Dodds’ side.
“It was a really good game from the team, for me as well because I scored and gave an assist for Jobe,” said Aouchiche after the game. “It’s the job of the number 10 in the team and for me it was a really good performance from the team.”
Sunderland’s penalty was awarded after Bellingham was pushed over in the Cardiff box, yet Aouchiche was quick to put himself forward to take the spot kick. “When the referee gave the penalty, I just took the ball and just no think,” Aouchiche added. “Just take the ball and be confident and I will score.”
Aouchiche started just one match under Sunderland’s former head coach Michael Beale but says his confidence has grown after starting back-to-back games under interim boss Mike Dodds.
“It was difficult when you are the player and only play a little bit,” Aouchiche explained. “It's difficult for me. Now with Doddsy, he gave me a chance and I give him back. When he gave me the confidence, I can show my talent.”
