Michael Beale admits he was unable to bring in the signings he wanted at Sunderland in January after some frank conversations with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Beale was sacked by Sunderland in February after just two months in charge, with the Black Cats sitting 10th in the Championship at the time. A run of four wins in 12 games did little to help the 43-year-old but the main point of contention was thought to be regarding transfers.

Beale was reportedly keen to bring in more experienced players in January, with the hope being that they could improve results enough for a play-off place. But Dreyfus has operated a strict policy of recruiting young talent and it seems those disagreements occurred shortly before Beale's exit.

“It was a disappointing period for everyone, not just myself, for the people inside the club, the players and the fans,” Beale told Sky Sports. “Everyone went into it with the right intentions. In terms of the league results, we were always between sixth and ninth position. The weekend before I left we had a fantastic home result against Plymouth and won 3-1 but you wouldn't have thought at that point that I'd be leaving a week later.

“The owner there has got a really unique way of how he wants his club to work. I think he should be applauded for it, with the young players. There were a few discussions in the January window, we weren't able to bring in one or two that might have helped us a bit more but I think there's a lot of good things happening at Sunderland. The passion from the fans is fantastic.”

Another factor that did not help Beale was his poor relationship with Sunderland fans, with those at the Stadium of Light not taking to the former Rangers and QPR boss from the outset. Incidents such as the apparent blanking of Trai Hume as he was substituted off.

Sunderland were instantly on the back foot when hiring a new manager, with the majority of supporters perfectly happy with the previous incumbent, Tony Mowbray. Mowbray was sacked to great uproar among supporters and Beale admits it was a tough act to follow.

“It's difficult when you go into a club, I think you have to acknowledge that they probably didn’t want the change,” Beale added. “They’re obviously not in control of that, the change was made with Tony leaving after doing a good job.

“I think the big thing with the Sunderland squad now, its very talented in terms of technical ability but needs a bit more experience within the team to maybe get over the line. Even in the games since I've left and Mike Dodds has taken over, the results have not been what they've deserved from the performances and there's a little bit of nous and experience that could probably help the group.