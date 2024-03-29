Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland midfielder Tom Chiabi has joined seventh-tier side Carshalton Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances for the Black Cats’ under-21s side this term, scoring twice for Graeme Murty’s side. Chiabi’s Sunderland contract is set to expire this summer, after he joined the club in 2022, yet there is a club option of an additional year.

Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls told the club’s website: “This is a good opportunity for Tom to go and play continuous games until the end of the season. Tom has made significant progress this season and we’re looking forward to monitoring his progress with Carshalton.”