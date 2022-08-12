Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have paid an undisclosed fee to sign left-back Connor Pye from Morecambe, while midfielder Tom Chiabi has joined following his departure from Cardiff City earlier this summer.

Pye has been part of the first-team group at Morecambe group over the past year but was made available for transfer as manager Derek Adams looked to raise funds for senior additions.

The defender says that experience will serve him well as begins his journey on Wearside.

Sunderland have further strengthened their U21 group

“It’s a dream come true to sign for a club like Sunderland,” the 18-year-old said.

“I spent a lot of time with the first team at Morecambe over the past 12 months, which I feel will stand me in good stead here moving forward.

“As a left-back, I like to first and foremost defend and keep clean sheets, but I see myself as very attack-minded. I was a winger as a younger player for a number of years, so I feel I can bring strong attributes such as running with the ball and helping to start attacks.”

Chiabi, 19, came through the ranks at Millwall before joining Cardiff City.

He says he will bring tenacity and presence to the U21s midfield.

“It feels amazing to get the deal over the line after a successful trial here,” Chiabi said.

“From the minute I walked into the building, everyone here has been great with me. I’m looking forward to being in these new surroundings of the North East and getting to work.

“I like to disrupt opposition attacks and begin attacks of our own, as a presence in midfield. I feel that I’m a tenacious player. Of course, the aim is to work to get as close to the first team as possible.”

It has been a busy summer of recruitment for the U21s, having already added Max Thompson, Michael Spellman, Ben Crompton, Callum Wilson and Owen Robinson.