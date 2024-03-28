2 . Corry Evans

Evans has just returned from an ACL injury, which kept him sidelined for over a year. The Sunderland captain's contract is set to expire this summer, with a club-option of a further year. The 33-year-old will be hoping to prove his fitness in the coming weeks and that his deal will be extended. Evans did play two matches for Sunderland's under-21s side during the international break. Photo: Frank Reid