Sunderland have eight league games remaining this season – while the club’s recruitment team will already be looking ahead to the summer transfer window.
The Black Cats were tracking several players during the January transfer window and are bound to be linked with more names in the coming months. For fun, following recent speculation, we’ve put together a possible Sunderland starting XI and bench if the rumours turn out to be true:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson has started every Championship game for Sunderland over the last two seasons and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride playing for his boyhood team. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and signed a new contract at the club last year, which will run until 2027. While there is likely to be interest in the 22-year-old, his career is progressing well on Wearside. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien is into his sixth season at Sunderland and remains a key player for the club. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year deal this last August, with a club option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
West Ham were reportedly interested in the 24-year-old defender last summer, yet Ballard signed a new deal at Sunderland in August. The centre-back has been a key player for the Black Cats this season. Photo: Frank Reid