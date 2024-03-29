Live

Cardiff vs Sunderland LIVE: Adil Aouchiche penalty and Jobe Bellingham goal put Cats ahead

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship.
Sunderland face Cardiff City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Black Cats have eight games remaining this season and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a seven-match winless run. Cardiff start the day five points ahead of Sunderland but were beaten by rivals Swansea last time out.

We'll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium throughout the day:

Cardiff vs Sunderland

14:10 GMTUpdated 15:30 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Aouchiche, 12, pen) (Bellingham, 28) Cardiff 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard O’Nien, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Aouchiche, Ba, Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hjelde, Alese, Mundle, Roberts, Dack, Hemir, Burstow

Cardiff XI: Horvath, Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand, Ralls, Wintle, Bowler, O'Dowda, Grant, Colwill

Subs: Turner, Romeo, Siopis, Turnbull, Ramsey, Tanner, Meite, Robinson, Diedhiou

15:29 GMT

28' GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! BELLINGHAM!!!

Aouchiche's cross from the right is put on a plate for Bellingham who converts from close range.

Sunderland have a second and deserve their lead.

15:27 GMT

26' Rigg effort saved

Rigg has impressed in the early stages.

The midfielder broke forward down the right there but saw his low effort saved by Horvath.

15:25 GMT

22' Over from Neil

Sunderland have done a good job of nullifying Cardiff's attacking players so far.

Going forward, Neil has just had a couple of efforts. The first was blocked by Wintle before going behind for a corner.

The ball then dropped to the Sunderland midfielder on the edge of Cardiff's box but he curled his effort over the crossbar.

15:17 GMT

15' Ba shot saved

Sunderland have some momentum now as Ba cuts in from the left and sees his low effort saved at the near post.

Cardiff then managed to scramble the ball away from the subsequent corner.

15:14 GMTUpdated 15:32 GMT

12' GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! AOUCHICHE!!!

Aouchiche steps up and fires the ball into the roof of the net.

0-1!

15:13 GMTUpdated 15:14 GMT

11' Sunderland penalty!

Cardiff gave the ball away before Bellingham was brought down by Goutas in the Cardiff box.

There didn't look like there was a lot in it, but the referee points to the spot.

15:12 GMT

10' Just wide from Bowler

Cardiff have seen more of the ball so far, yet hadn't really created much before that chance.

Aouchiche then gave the ball away to Bowler in the Sunderland half before the latter cut in from the right and sent a low shot wide.

15:05 GMT

4' How Sunderland have started

Sunderland have started with Rigg on the right and Ba on the left, with Aouchiche playing just behind Bellingham up top.

15:03 GMT

2' Early Cardiff pressure

Cardiff have started the brighter after Colwil's cross from the right was headed away by O'Nien.

The hosts kept the pressure on as Bowler won a free-kick, before Ralls' delivery was headed away by Ballard.

