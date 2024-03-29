Cardiff vs Sunderland LIVE: Adil Aouchiche penalty and Jobe Bellingham goal put Cats ahead
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Cardiff City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Cardiff City Stadium.
The Black Cats have eight games remaining this season and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a seven-match winless run. Cardiff start the day five points ahead of Sunderland but were beaten by rivals Swansea last time out.
We'll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium throughout the day:
Cardiff vs Sunderland
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Aouchiche, 12, pen) (Bellingham, 28) Cardiff 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard O’Nien, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Aouchiche, Ba, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hjelde, Alese, Mundle, Roberts, Dack, Hemir, Burstow
Cardiff XI: Horvath, Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand, Ralls, Wintle, Bowler, O'Dowda, Grant, Colwill
Subs: Turner, Romeo, Siopis, Turnbull, Ramsey, Tanner, Meite, Robinson, Diedhiou
28' GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! BELLINGHAM!!!
Aouchiche's cross from the right is put on a plate for Bellingham who converts from close range.
Sunderland have a second and deserve their lead.
26' Rigg effort saved
Rigg has impressed in the early stages.
The midfielder broke forward down the right there but saw his low effort saved by Horvath.
22' Over from Neil
Sunderland have done a good job of nullifying Cardiff's attacking players so far.
Going forward, Neil has just had a couple of efforts. The first was blocked by Wintle before going behind for a corner.
The ball then dropped to the Sunderland midfielder on the edge of Cardiff's box but he curled his effort over the crossbar.
15' Ba shot saved
Sunderland have some momentum now as Ba cuts in from the left and sees his low effort saved at the near post.
Cardiff then managed to scramble the ball away from the subsequent corner.
12' GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! AOUCHICHE!!!
Aouchiche steps up and fires the ball into the roof of the net.
0-1!
11' Sunderland penalty!
Cardiff gave the ball away before Bellingham was brought down by Goutas in the Cardiff box.
There didn't look like there was a lot in it, but the referee points to the spot.
10' Just wide from Bowler
Cardiff have seen more of the ball so far, yet hadn't really created much before that chance.
Aouchiche then gave the ball away to Bowler in the Sunderland half before the latter cut in from the right and sent a low shot wide.
4' How Sunderland have started
Sunderland have started with Rigg on the right and Ba on the left, with Aouchiche playing just behind Bellingham up top.
2' Early Cardiff pressure
Cardiff have started the brighter after Colwil's cross from the right was headed away by O'Nien.
The hosts kept the pressure on as Bowler won a free-kick, before Ralls' delivery was headed away by Ballard.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.