Sunderland face Cardiff City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Black Cats have eight games remaining this season and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a seven-match winless run. Cardiff start the day five points ahead of Sunderland but were beaten by rivals Swansea last time out.