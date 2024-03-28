Tributes for legendary Sunderland AFC fan Tom Lynn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Lynn, second from right, was part of the group who recorded Cheer Up Peter Reid in 1996.

Tributes are being paid to a massive Sunderland AFC supporter, journalist and much more besides who has died suddenly.

The Echo understands that Tom Lynn was 66.

Tom was a prodigious writer on everything SAFC, a columnist for the Sunderland Echo and sister newspapers, as well as a prolific contributor to the Football Echo's letters page until it ceased publication in 2013.

He was also involved with fanzine A Love Supreme and eventually ran his own magazine, The Wearside Roar.

One well-known episode from his life came in 1996 when he and a some friends formed Simply Red and White to record Cheer Up Peter Reid, adapted from the Monkees' Daydream Believer to honour Reid's achievement of managing Sunderland to the Premier League on a shoestring budget.

A top 40 chart position might have seen the lads on Top of the Pops. Frustratingly it peaked at 41, yet still landed the group a slot on breakfast television alongside a young Peter Andre.

However, Tom wasn't averse to making his harsher opinions known when he thought the club was acting misguidedly. In 1995 he was instrumental in a red card display to show displeasure at the club during a game against Stoke City at Roker Park. Five games later Peter Reid was in charge.

He also ran the family business. Thos Lynn Ltd was founded in 1924 by Tom's granddad, also called Thomas. Many Echo readers will remember the television and radio shop trading on Holmeside for quite a few decades.

In later years he became a youth worker, helping young people into work who might otherwise have struggled.

His passions extended to the city as a whole, not just its football club.

Writing on the Wise Men Say website, friend Matthew Keeling said: "Tommy was so excited about the future of the city, something we spoke of when the film studio plans were approved recently.

"He was a man who wanted the best for everyone, the definition of a bloke that 'would do owt for ya'”.

Tom was also a family man; a granddad who leaves behind his wife Alison and their daughter Julie.