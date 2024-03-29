Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland ended their seven-game winless run with an excellent performance at Cardiff City on Good Friday.

An Adil Aouchiche penalty and a close-range finish from Jobe Bellingham in the first half gave the Black Cats a lead they never looked losing in what was a much-improved display from their recent efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's the story of the game and it's key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

THE BREAK SUNDERLAND NEEDED

It was a tentative start from the Black Cats, with Cardiff City dominating possession even if chances were few and far between. The hosts almost took the lead when Adil Aouchiche played a loose pass straight into the path of Josh Bowler, who cut infield and drove a low effort into the side netting.

Within a couple of minutes, though, Sunderland were ahead. A loose pass on Cardiff's behalf allowed Jobe Bellingham to drive into the box, the 18-year-old going down after a push on the back from Nat Phillips. It was perhaps a harsh decision but Aouchiche took full advantage, driving an outstanding penalty into the roof of the net. For the first time since Jack Clarke's goal in Michael Beale's final game in charge, Sunderland were ahead in the game.

THE CONFIDENCE FLOWS BACK

Cardiff continued to dominate possession but it was clear that Sunderland were happy for them to have the ball as long as it was in their own defence. When they won it back they caused problems consistently on the break, looking far more like the vibrant and confident side we had become accustomed too. Jobe's return to the striking role was making a significant difference, the youngster holding the ball up well but also offering an option in the channel. Right now, he looks like Sunderland's best striker by a fairly significant distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sprung Chris Rigg through on goal not long after the opener and though the youngster's effort was on target, Horvath was able to make a decent block with his legs. All the chances were falling Sunderland's way, Neil twice going close from the edge of the area and forging an opening for Ba on the left, his effort saved low to his left by Horvath.

The visitors got their reward when Hume played a lovely pass into the byline which Aouchiche met, taking a touch before flashing an excellent pass to the back post. From a yard or two out Jobe was there to convert, his first-time finish flying into the roof of the net and doubling the advantage. Sunderland had opted not to send Jobe on international duty over the international break and gave him an extended rest, a decision that was reaping immediate dividends.

Cardiff offered little, their first real chance coming just five minutes from the interval. Ralls floated a free kick to the back post and though Phillips rose highest to meet it, his effort was easily saved high to his right by Patterson. Sunderland were good value for their dominant position heading into the second half.

SECOND HALF FOLLOWS SIMILAR PATTERN

Erol Bulut unsurprisingly took action at the break, making a double substitution and turning to Aaron Ramsey. In truth it did little to turn the tide of the game and Sunderland actually stepped up the pitch further, dominating possession for the first time in the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They almost scored a third when Aouchiche picked up a clever pocket of space, teeing up Neil whose effort curled just wide of the far post. Cardiff continued to bemoan their luck with the officiating when they felt Ballard found in his own box, but the referee waves those appeals away and Sunderland were able to clear the following corner.

Set pieces looked by a distance to be Cardiff's most likely avenue to goal, with both Meite and Goutas going close to heading their side back into contention from corners. Sunderland though continued to carve out chances of their own and nearly took a 3-0 lead into the final ten minutes when Jobe found Ba in the box, the winger cutting in on his right foot and curling an effort just wide of the far post.

A MUCH-NEEDED WIN FOR SUNDERLAND

Sunderland's afternoon almost got the perfect ending when substitute Hemir broke through on goal, his effort blocked well by Horvath. Though Cardiff had threatened intermittently from set plays in the second half the visitors were fully deserving of their win.

Most encouragingly, even with Roberts and Clarke they found a way here to carve out a number of chances from start to finish. It was by far their most dangerous showing in some time and gives them a platform to build on in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Styles (Hjelde, 70); Neil, Ekwah; Rigg (Mundle, 71), Aouchiche (Hemir, 80), Ba (Dack, 88); Jobe

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Roberts, Burstow, Alese

Cardiff City XI: Horvath; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand (Diedhiou, 45); Ralls (Robinson, 64), Wintle; Bowler (Meite, 77), Colwill (Ramsey, 45), O'Dowda; Grant

Subs: Turner, Romeo, Turnbull, Siopis, Tanner

Bookings: Styles, 36 Wintle, 63