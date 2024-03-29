Sunderland players celebrate after scoring against Cardiff. Photo: Ian HorrocksSunderland players celebrate after scoring against Cardiff. Photo: Ian Horrocks
'Remarkable': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Cardiff win - including two 9s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-0 win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium.
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Mar 2024, 17:10 GMT

Sunderland ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff – but who stood out for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats took an early lead when Jobe Bellingham was pushed in the Cardiff box, winning a penalty which Adil Aouchiche converted in the 12th minute. Aouchiche then turned provider as he set up Bellingham to make it 2-0 before half time, with the latter converting from close range.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Cardiff City Stadium:

Had very little to do, in truth. Got through the game with no fuss. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Had very little to do, in truth. Got through the game with no fuss. 7

Didn’t put a foot wrong all game. Won his challenges and put some excellent balls into the box. 8

2. Trai Hume - 8

Didn't put a foot wrong all game. Won his challenges and put some excellent balls into the box. 8

Defensively dominant and used the ball well. A typically assured display. 7

3. Dan Ballard - 7

Defensively dominant and used the ball well. A typically assured display. 7

Made a big difference to the team having him back. Defended well but caused Cardiff problems with how well he brought the ball out and played into forward areas. That was badly missed against QPR in particular. 8

4. Luke O’Nien - 8

Made a big difference to the team having him back. Defended well but caused Cardiff problems with how well he brought the ball out and played into forward areas. That was badly missed against QPR in particular. 8

