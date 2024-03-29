Sunderland ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff – but who stood out for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats took an early lead when Jobe Bellingham was pushed in the Cardiff box, winning a penalty which Adil Aouchiche converted in the 12th minute. Aouchiche then turned provider as he set up Bellingham to make it 2-0 before half time, with the latter converting from close range.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Cardiff City Stadium:
1. Anthony Patterson - 7
Had very little to do, in truth. Got through the game with no fuss. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 8
Didn’t put a foot wrong all game. Won his challenges and put some excellent balls into the box. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 7
Defensively dominant and used the ball well. A typically assured display. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 8
Made a big difference to the team having him back. Defended well but caused Cardiff problems with how well he brought the ball out and played into forward areas. That was badly missed against QPR in particular. 8 Photo: Frank Reid