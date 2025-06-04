Kyril Louis-Dreyfus net worth compared to Sunderland's new Premier League rivals

How much is Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus worth compared to the Black Cats Premier League rivals?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are back in the big time and are now preparing to take on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League once again.

After eight years sat outside of the elite of English football, the Black Cats secured their place back in the top flight with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United last month and set of a wave of euphoria around Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the new season are already well underway after the Black Cats confirmed Enzo Le Fee’s loan spell at the Stadium of Light had been converted into a £20m permanent move and Wembley hero Tommy Watson has officially joined Brighton and Hove Albion in a £10m switch after the deal was agreed in April.

There was further news from Sunderland on Wednesday as they revealed Under-21 quartet Ben Crompton, Cuba Mitchell, Caden Kelly, and Kelechi Chibueze had all been released along with second-year scholars Aaron Chung and Daniel Parker. Loan signings Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed have also returned to respective parent clubs Bournemouth and Lens.

There is expected to be one further departure over the coming weeks after Borussia Dortmund reportedly stepped up their interest in Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham and are expected to see off competition from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt to land a £25m deal for the England Under-21 midfielder.

Sunderland will hope to add to their ranks throughout what is a unique summer transfer window and ensure they are ready to hit the ground running when the Premier League season gets underway in August. That could mean relying on some of the wealth of owner and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus - but how much is the Black Cats supremo worth compared to the owners of the clubs Sunderland will compete against in the top flight next season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the net worth of Premier League owners?

Net worth: £2bn | Getty Images

1. Newcastle United (Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media) - £478billion 2. Manchester United (The Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe) - £19.2billion 3. Aston Villa (Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris) - £13.8billion 4. Manchester City (Abu Dhabi Group, Silver Lake) - £12.9billion 5. Chelsea (Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter) - £12.2billion 6. Arsenal (Stan Kroenke) - £10billion 7. Liverpool (John W. Henry, Tom Werner) - £7.57billion) 8. Fulham (Shahid Khan) - £6.1billion 9. West Ham United (David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold, Daniel Kretinsky) - £8billion 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin) - £5.3billion 11. Everton (Roundhouse Capital Holdings Ltd) - £5.3billion 12. Leeds United (49ers Enterprises) - £5.2billion 13. Tottenham Hotspur (Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy) - £4.5billion 14. Crystal Palace (Steve Parish, John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris) - £4.3billion 15. Sunderland (Kyril Louis-Dreyfus) - £2billion 16. Bournemouth (William P. Foley) - £1.2billion 17. Brighton and Hove Albion (Tony Bloom) - £1billion 18. Nottingham Forest (Evangelos Marinakis) - £479million 19. Brentford (Matthew Benham) - £220m 20. Burnley (Alan Pace) - £190million

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland plot transfer raid for ex-Man City midfielder as part of double summer swoop - reports