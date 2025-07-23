How does the net worth of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compare to other owners across the Premier League?

Sunderland are hoping to make former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka their latest signing of an overwhelmingly positive summer transfer window - despite a former Manchester United manager standing in the way of a deal.

The Black Cats have already added £65 million trio Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki and club record signing Habib Diarra to their midfield ranks since they secured promotion into the Premier League via a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United in May.

With a need for further Premier League experience within the heart of Regis Le Bris’ side, a move for Xhaka would meet that criteria as the Switzerland international made almost 300 appearances during a seven-year stay at the Emirates Stadium. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a productive spell with Bayer Leverkusen after becoming a Bundesliga champion and German Cup and German Super Cup winner over his two years with the club - and that is why current boss Erik ten Hag is keen to retain his services despite recent comments from the player’s agent suggesting a move to Wearside could be on the cards.

Speaking to the German media on Tuesday, the former Red Devils manager said: "The agent can say anything. But this club has already lost three important players. We won't let any more players go, that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and also the culture of the squad. It's clear - Granit is a leader, he has signed here for five years and has three years left on his contract. He's too important for us to let him go.

What transfer business have Sunderland completed during the summer transfer window?

Habib Diarra, Harrison Jones and Jenson Jones. Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC. | Habib Diarra, Harrison Jones and Jenson Jones. Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.

Sunderland have been one of the most active clubs in the Premier League over the course of the summer transfer window. After breaking their transfer record on two occasions to complete the £20 million signing of loan star Enzo Le Fee and the £30 million addition of Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, the Black Cats have also landed wing duo Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi, midfielder Noah Sadiki and Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava.

The business could well continue over the coming weeks as Sunderland look to target another midfielder, a defender and a goalkeeper and further additions may mean having to dip into funds provided by Louis-Dreyfus - but how does the net wealth of the Black Cats owner compare to the other owners across the Premier League?

What is the net worth of Premier League owners?

1. Newcastle United (Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media) - £478billion 2. Manchester United (The Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe) - £19.2billion 3. Aston Villa (Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris) - £13.8billion 4. Manchester City (Abu Dhabi Group, Silver Lake) - £12.9billion 5. Chelsea (Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter) - £12.2billion 6. Arsenal (Stan Kroenke) - £10billion 7. Liverpool (John W. Henry, Tom Werner) - £7.57billion) 8. Fulham (Shahid Khan) - £6.1billion 9. West Ham United (David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold, Daniel Kretinsky) - £8billion 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin) - £5.3billion 11. Everton (Roundhouse Capital Holdings Ltd) - £5.3billion 12. Leeds United (49ers Enterprises) - £5.2billion 13. Tottenham Hotspur (Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy) - £4.5billion 14. Crystal Palace (Steve Parish, John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris) - £4.3billion 15. Sunderland (Kyril Louis-Dreyfus) - £2billion 16. Bournemouth (William P. Foley) - £1.2billion 17. Brighton and Hove Albion (Tony Bloom) - £1billion 18. Nottingham Forest (Evangelos Marinakis) - £479million 19. Brentford (Matthew Benham) - £220m 20. Burnley (Alan Pace) - £190million