Sevilla aim cheeky dig at Leverkusen after Sunderland fans blocked by Bayer over Granit Xhaka transfer saga

Sevilla’s English-language X account has cheekily waded into the ongoing Granit Xhaka transfer drama – taking a playful dig at Bayer Leverkusen after the Bundesliga club began blocking Sunderland fans online.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s reports claiming that Xhaka only wants to join Sunderland, many Black Cats fans took to social media to call on Leverkusen to “Free Xhaka” as negotiations between the two clubs continue. However, their posts appeared to irritate the German side’s social media team, with several Sunderland fans revealing they had been blocked by Leverkusen’s official X account.

That led to further backlash – and some unexpected international support. Sevilla FC’s English X account responded with a wink and a nod on Tuesday night, tweeting: “Admin will never block any @SunderlandAFC fans,” accompanied with a winking emoji face.

The comment, while light-hearted, is rooted in a genuine connection between the two clubs. Sevilla and Sunderland share historic ties that stretch back to the Spanish club’s foundation. Red and white stripes were chosen for Sevilla’s crest and kit due to the influence of Wearside-born sailors working in the city in the early 20th century – a fact that has become part of football folklore.

Sevilla also played Sunderland in a pre-season friendly earlier this month in Portugal, with the two clubs drawing 1-1. Enzo Le Fée netted a smart equaliser for the Black Cats. The social media antics come amid intensifying speculation over Xhaka’s future, with the Swiss international reportedly informing Leverkusen that he wants to join Sunderland.

Transfer insider David Ornstein claimed on Tuesday afternoon that the 32-year-old had agreed personal terms with the Black Cats and requested that Leverkusen finalise a deal. Xhaka’s agent, Jose Noguera, confirmed that the midfielder wants a Premier League return, telling Bild: “There is a fundamental agreement between the club and the player... we had asked for permission to speak with Sunderland. Leverkusen agreed out of respect for Granit.”

However, Leverkusen coach Erik ten Hag and sporting director Simon Rolfes hit back strongly, insisting Xhaka remains crucial to their plans. Ten Hag told reporters: “The agent can say anything but this club has already sold three important players. We won't let go of any more players; that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and culture of the squad.”

He continued, regarding the current transfer situation surrounding Sunderland, Bayer Leverkusen and Xhaka “Clearly, Granit is a leader. He signed for five years and has three years left on his contract. He's too important for us to let go.”

Rolfes added: “There are many topics that repeatedly spark discussions and conversations. That’s why it doesn’t shock me,” Rolfes said when asked about Xhaka’s agent going public with details of the negotiations. He continued: “We are always in dialogue with our players. Ultimately, it’s always a three-party situation. Granit still has three years left on his contract – fundamentally, a change can only happen if all three sides are okay with it.”

