The Sunderland chairman has contributed to a great local cause this festive period

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has helped supporters to raise almost £15,000 for a local charity.

As has become something of a tradition in recent years, fansite Roker Report are once again raising money for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen and their 2024 Christmas Fundraiser. At the time of writing, the drive has amassed £13,238 of it’s £15,000 target, with Louis-Dreyfus playing a large role in helping it to reach that impressive total.

The Black Cats chief personally contributed £2,000 to Roker Report’s GoFundMe page - one of 232 donations so far. Anybody interested in making a donation of their own can do so by following the link here.

The fundraiser’s GoFundMe page reads: “Imagine waking up on Christmas morning with no food to eat. Imagine waking up on Christmas morning without basic sustenance. Without the electricity or gas you need to cook the little food you do have. Just imagine it.

“For many on Wearside, that is the reality of their situation — not just at Christmas time, but right throughout the year. They don’t need to imagine it because that for them is their life. Thankfully, Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen exists in order to ensure that people in Sunderland don’t need to go without. No questions are asked, just turn up and you’ll be provided with hot, wholesome, hearty and healthy food — something of a luxury to the poorest and most vulnerable in our society.

“We are now into our fifth year of fundraising for this wonderful charity, and we are calling on YOU to do whatever you can to ensure we raise as much money as possible. Without your help, Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen simply couldn’t exist in its current guise, providing a high quality of service in the City of Sunderland. Please, if you can, donate today.”

Speaking about this year’s fundraiser, Roker Report added: “For several years, Roker Report has proudly supported the work of this incredible establishment in the heart of the city, where a dedicated group of volunteers provides hot meals to anyone who’s in need, with no questions asked.

“Over the years, around £250,000 has been raised to enable the Soup Kitchen to continue its brilliant and often thankless work. However, it wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of the city, the wider footballing community, and the public.

“The money raised is used to keep the Soup Kitchen stocked with food, to keep the lights on, and to provide a warm space for the needy during the coldest months of the year.

“Donations, of which 100% will go to where they’re needed most, can be made online via the link which has now been launched. Every donation is greatly appreciated and will go a long way towards helping the kitchen to continue being a lifeline.”