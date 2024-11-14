Key Sunderland talent drops injury hint on social media ahead of Millwall clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland attacker was taken off injured during the recent 2-2 draw against Coventry City

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle has posted a photo to his official Instagram account seemingly showing that he is currently on holiday amid ongoing doubts over his fitness.

The 21-year-old was substituted during last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Coventry City having sustained an injury, with no concrete indication yet as to whether or not he will be fit to feature in the Black Cats’ trip to face Millwall on November 23rd. Addressing Mundle’s complaint in a post-match press conference over the weekend - as well as the injury suffered by teammate Alan Browne - head coach Regis Le Bris said: "With Romaine and Alan it is too early, we will have to assess them early this week and see”.

But Mundle himself has dropped a clue as to his current fitness status - and it does not make for promising news. While his teammates were pictured in training at the Academy of Light on Thursday, the attacker was nowhere to be seen, and instead shared an Instagram story from what appeared to be a holiday resort. While his post does not necessarily provide a solid answer on his availability, it does at least hint towards an injury that has rendered him incapable of training for the time being.

So far this season, Mundle has been one of Sunderland’s most impressive players. Having succeeded Jack Clarke as the Black Cats’ starting left winger, he has registered four goals and two assists across 15 Championship outings. He also holds the distinction of boasting the second-highest average match rating of any player at the Stadium of Light this term, according to stats gurus Whoscored; only full-back Dennis Cirkin has eclipsed the former Tottenham Hotspur starlet.

Mundle is one of several Sunderland players who could miss the trip to face Millwall next weekend. Alongside the aforementioned Browne, there are injury concerns involving Ian Poveda, Salis Abdul Samed, and Ahmed Abdullahi - as well as long term absentees Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt. Meanwhile, influential trio Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts, and Trai Hume are all set to miss out through suspension.