The Black Cats have made a flying start to the 2024-25 season and currently sit at the top of the Championship on goal difference.

However, recent reports have suggested that the Frenchman already has an eye on the January transfer window and will demand reinforcements. That’s according to Football Insider, who have stated: “Le Bris has let it be known to Sunderland he wants to be backed heavily in the January transfer window if his side are still in promotion contention.”

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the players who could leave Sunderland this winter if the Black Cats bring in reinforcements. We’ll also detail the stars who won’t leave during January and why:

Abdoullah Ba - could leave The 20-year-old signed a five-year deal at Sunderland when he joined the club from French side Le Havre in 2022 but hasn't featured in the league under new head coach Régis Le Bris so far this season.

Adil Aouchiche - could leave Attacking midfielder Aouchiche, 22, also signed a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light as he arrived from Ligue 1 side FC Lorient for an undisclosed fee last year. However, the Frenchman has hardly been sunder under Régis Le Bris with a January exit of some description thought to be likely.

Joe Anderson - could leave Joe Anderson has featured mainly for Sunderland's under-21 side this season as an overage player and doesn't seem to have a future with the first-team under Le Bris.