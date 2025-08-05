Sunderland have been linked with an ambitious transfer for Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson

Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson has already insisted that he is “happy to stay” at the club amid transfer speculation linking him with Sunderland and Wolves.

The Norwegian emerged as potential target for the Premier League duo earlier this week, with Sky Sports Germany stating that while no formal talks have taken place, both the Black Cats and their top flight rivals are tracking his situation.

To that end, the 27-year-old only joined Dortmund from Union Berlin in 2023, and put pen to paper on a contract extension at Signal Iduna Park in October of last year. As such, his current stay in Germany is set to run until 2028, and while that gives BVB a considerable amount of leverage in any prospective negotiations, the player himself has also made it clear that he is quite content in North Rhine-Westphalia.

What has Julian Ryserson said about his situation at Borussia Dortmund amid Sunderland transfer links?

Indeed, speaking at the time of his contract renewal last year, the 34-cap Norway international said: “I'm still proud and humbled to be part of this club. And now I'm very happy that I can continue to play for Borussia Dortmund. I feel at home here and enjoy every match day - especially when we play at home. That's why I'm at BVB, and I want to have this feeling for as long as possible.”

In a separate interview with Ruhr Nachrichten, he said: "It was logical for me [to sign a new deal]. I feel very comfortable here and look forward to every game. This joy, this passion for football is what’s most important to me. That’s why I’m here, and that’s why I’m happy to stay."

When asked about whether he pays any heed to transfer speculation linking him a move away from Dortmund, he added: "I didn’t. I focus on myself. It sounds simple, I know, but that's exactly how it is. I have enough to handle on my own, trying to become the best version of myself. That takes work and investment, so there’s no time to think about things I can’t control. It doesn’t help."

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has made no secret of his admiration for Ryerson either, stating at the time of his contract renewal: "Julian became a very important part of our team immediately after signing. That applies both on and off the pitch. He fully identifies with this club and gives us various options with his versatile profile. We are very happy to be able to tie Julian to us for the next four years."

