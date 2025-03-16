The latest Sunderland-related transfer news that you may have missed form around the web

Sunderland have been linked with 211 career goal striker Lawrence Shankland in recent weeks.

Reports claim that the Black Cats are ready to compete with Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town in the race to sign the Hearts and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland. The former Dundee United frontman has been linked with a move to Wearside in recent seasons, and his stock surged when he plundered his way to 59 goals in 94 appearances across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Several big-name clubs across Europe were linked with a move for Shankland, but he remained at Tynecastle despite ongoing speculation suggesting a departure was on the cards. However, Sunderland have once again been linked with the forward.

The striker has only found the net on four occasions this season, but he has provided nine assists after being utilised in a deeper role by Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. Intriguingly, the 14-times capped Scotland international is now in the final months of his current deal and has already hinted he could move on after talks over a new agreement were shelved earlier in the season.

Jobe Bellingham transfer detail revealed

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has been linked with Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Crystal Palace and just about every club in Europe at this point.

The attacking midfielder signed for Sunderland from his boyhood club, Birmingham City, in July 2023. While the Blues were presumably reluctant to allow such a precocious talent to leave, they should stand to pocket a tidy sum if and when he does depart the Stadium of Light. A report from the Daily Mail suggests that the Black Cats will owe Birmingham 15 per cent of any future transfer fee for Bellingham.

Bellingham is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2028, having put pen to paper on an extension back in August. Sunderland are said to be “bracing” themselves for a series of lucrative offers that they may be “forced” to consider if they fail to get out of the Championship this term.