Sunderland and Ipswich Town 'engage' with 14-cap striker amid Saudi Arabia interest

Sunderland are firmly focused on their attempts to secure promotion into the Premier League - but that has not put an end to speculation over a possible move for a striker who is set to become an in-demand free agent this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told the Not the Old Firm website the Black Cats are ready to provide competition to Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town in the race to sign Hearts and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland. The former Dundee United frontman has been linked with a move to Wearside in recent seasons and his stock surged when he plundered his way to 59 goals in 94 appearances across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. Several big name clubs across Europe were linked with a move for Shankland - but he remained at Tynecastle despite ongoing speculation suggesting a departure was on the cards.

The striker has only found the net on four occasions this season but he has provided nine assists after being utilised in a deeper role by Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. Intriguingly, the 14-times capped Scotland international is now in the final months of his current deal and has already hinted he could move on after talks over a new agreement were shelved earlier in the season.

Speaking in November, he said: "Right now, at this moment in time, my contract will be finishing. I won’t have one at Hearts, so that indicates that you move on. That's the situation where we're at with the club. That's where we left it. There is no contract on the table. That was an agreement we were happy to leave at that point. Both of us accepted it and moved on. That's where it's been since then.

"I think right now as it stands, both the club and myself are comfortable where we're at. In terms of talks, we'll move forward and see how the next couple of months go. But more importantly than that everybody's been concentrating on trying to improve things on the pitch. Once that's done, I imagine we can worry about things off it."

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay has already hinted he believes Shankland will leave Tynecastle on a free transfer at the end of the season and journalist Bailey claims Ipswich and Sunderland have both ‘engaged with him’ - but also stressed a lucrative move to a Saudi Arabia Pro League club ‘cant be ruled out’

He said: “Lawrence Shankland is letting his representatives handle the off-field stuff, he is not going to let that get in the way as he finishes the season and his time with Hearts. Shankland was wanted in Turkey in January but that did not happen, he was always minded to wait until the summer to move.

“But clubs are battling for him now, they can talk to his people and I am told both Ipswich and Sunderland are amongst a number of clubs to engage with him. A potential move to Saudi Arabia can’t be ruled out, we have seen how well someone like Jack Hendry has done in the Middle East and he could follow his Scottish team-mate, although I am told a move to England does appeal to him. But nothing has been decided as yet.”

