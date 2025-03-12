Sunderland have unveiled their new plans for the popular hospitality option Black Cats Bar

Sunderland have confirmed that the Black Cats Bar will no longer be in operation from the end of this season.

The longstanding hospitality area will be 'reimagined' this summer, following recent redesigns of the Quinn's Sports Bar and the Montgomery Suite. The club have hinted that prices will likely rise in the new space, with current ticket holders invited to a special test event for the new space.

The club have for the last two home games trialed their new bar in what what used to be the club store. 'The Founders' bar is a potential alternative to the current Black Cats Bar experience.

Sunderland's statement in full

“Sunderland AFC continues to invest in stadium experience to ensure matchdays on Wearside are memorable for all supporters.

Quinn’s Sports Bar and the Montgomery Suite were redeveloped last summer, and we will continue to enhance our premium offering ahead of the 2025-26 season.

This will result in the current Black Cats Bar package being discontinued at the end of the campaign.

The space will reopen ahead of the new season as a reimagined premium matchday option, which will sit alongside the experiences available in the Business Lounge and Quinn’s Sports Bar.

Supporters with 2024-25 season tickets in Black Cats Bar are advised that their existing seats will be held until the new space is available to purchase.

Ahead of the new season, fans impacted by these changes will be invited to an exclusive test event and have the option to retain their seat before the general sale period begins.

Fans impacted by the changes to Black Cats Bar are encouraged to purchase a new package or season ticket during the renewal period, and advised that this will not impact the option to retain their existing seat at a later date.

The pricing of the packages in the new space is to be determined, but supporters are advised that they will reflect the premium nature of the offering. Although we appreciate that some fans will be disappointed by this news, a new entry-level experience will be introduced for the 2025-26 season in The Founders.

2024-25 Black Cats Bar season ticket holders wishing to move to this space will receive an exclusive £200/£100 discount (adults/concessions) on the seasonal price. The Club is hosting two open evenings where Black Cats Bar season ticket holders can sample the new experience.

These evenings are Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 March from 4pm to 8pm – please contact the Hospitality team or email [email protected] to book a space on one of these evenings. The Founders will seat 300 supporters, who will watch the game from the West stand, and season tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information about The Founders is available here.

2024-25 Black Cats Bar season ticket holders who wish to move to a general admission seat will also be able to purchase at the loyalty rate of their selected area until the start of the new campaign. There will also be an exclusive mover's day on 15 April to allow impacted supporters the option to select the best possible seats available. Further information on the mover's day will be communicated in due course.”

