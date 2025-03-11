Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham continues to be at the centre of transfer speculation.

Between now and the summer transfer window, you suspect that Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham will be at the centre of more than his fair share of transfer speculation.

The midfielder is already a darling of the gossip columns, and if the Black Cats are unable to seal promotion to the Premier League over the coming months, then the likelihood is that the chatter surrounding him will become increasingly turbocharged. In truth, even if Regis Le Bris’ side do secure a long-awaited return to the top flight, the chances are that Bellingham will still find himself the subject of widespread transfer talk.

To that end, the latest club to have been credited with an interest in him are Chelsea. According to a smattering of reports, the Blues are eager to launch a bid for the England youth international, and the latest update from online outlet Football Insider suggests that they may have moved into “pole position” to lure him away from the Stadium of Light at the end of the current campaign.

Borussia Dortmund are also touted as front-runners, while the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are mentioned as admirers of Bellingham as well. It is within this context that Sunderland are said to be “bracing” themselves for a series of lucrative offers that they may be “forced” to consider if they fail to get out of the Championship this term. But what is Bellingham’s exact contract situation on Wearside, and what has sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said about his future in red and white? Here’s everything you need to know amid this latest swell of speculation.

How long is Jobe Bellingham under contract at Sunderland?

Bellingham is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2028, having put pen to paper on an extension back in August.

Do Birmingham City have a sell-on clause for Jobe Bellingham?

Bellingham signed for Sunderland from boyhood club Birmingham City in July 2023, and while the Blues were presumably reluctant to allow such a precocious talent to leave, they should stand to pocket a tidy sum if and when he does depart the Stadium of Light. A report from the Daily Mail suggests that the Black Cats will owe Birmingham 15% of any future transfer fee for Bellingham.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Jobe Bellingham’s contract situation at Sunderland?

Speaking at the time of Bellingham’s contract extension last summer, Sunderland sporting director Speakman said: “Jobe has fully immersed himself in Sunderland since day one and he has a clear affection for the area and the supporters.

“We always planned to extend his initial contract, but when a player performs so well in their breakthrough season, it is only natural for other opportunities to arise. Despite this, Jobe has been consistent that Sunderland is where he wants to be and his desire to remain at the club is a big boost for us”.

What has Jobe Bellingham said about his future at Sunderland?

In an interview given at the time of his contract extension, Bellingham said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season.

“This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans.”

