Sunderland were at risk of a number of suspensions but the situation has improved

Sunderland will be handed a triple boost if Jobe Bellingham can avoid picking up a yellow card in tomorrow night's Championship clash with Preston North End.

Preston's visit to the Stadium of Light is Sunderland's 37th game of the league campaign, meaning it is the final game before the second suspension amnesty of the season. As it stands, any player who picks up their tenth yellow card of the season will automatically be subject to a two-game suspension. This ends after the game on Tuesday night.

Sunderland had three players at risk of a such a ban, but the picture has improved significantly in recent weeks. A yellow card in the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United last month saw Trai Hume move to eight yellow cards for the season, with Wilson Isidor following suit in the 1-0 defeat to Hull City days later. However, both avoided picking up another yellow since and are now no longer at risk of reaching the threshold before tomorrow night's game. Le Bris's decision to rest Wilson Isidor for the last couple of games looks to have been a sound one, with Eliezer Mayenda thriving with the extra game time and Isidor having a chance to recover from his heavy workload this season. It also significantly reduced his suspension risk.

As it stands the only player at risk of a suspension is Jobe Bellingham, who remains just one yellow card away from his tenth of the campaign. Bellingham picked up his ninth yellow in the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United but has since come through thee games unscathed.

After Tuesday night's game, the suspension rules will change to a three-game suspension for any player who reaches 15 yellow cards for the season. Sunderland will be hopeful that they can avoid any such punishments for any of their players.

Why Régis Le Bris thinks passing the amnesty could be huge for Sunderland and Jobe Bellingham

"It is probably impacting him a little bit," Le Bris said last week.

"It's part of the experience. He's probably less intense in the duels. He likes to be dominant and to show his power, and he can't right now. At the same time, it's a good part of the process. We spoke about it with Trai earlier in the season, at times he was probably a little bit too aggressive just in terms of the number of yellow cards [he had], and then he played in a little bit of a different way."