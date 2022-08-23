Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Costa Rican winger spoke to reporters at the airport last night before flying to the UK. He will undergo a medical and put pen to paper on a long-term contract.

The 18-year-old has six international caps, and is the youngest player to feature for his country in World Cup qualifying.

He told ESPN: "Very happy, excited about this new opportunity, I hope to do things well and do my best to move forward.

Costa Rica forward Jewison Bennette

"It's a new challenge, new goals and I think I'm very excited about it, because of my family who has always supported me and I'm going to give it my all."

Bennette is in contention to travel to the World Cup in Qatar later this winter, with Costa Rica placed in Group E alongside Spain, Germany, and Japan.

The forward said he spoke to his international manager, Luis Fernando Suarez, about the move.

Suarez handed Bennette his debut and said he would now have to take his game to another level.

"I called him and thanked him for all the opportunities he gave me and the appreciation he has given me, the opportunity to put me in important games was vital to be able to fulfill this dream," Bennette said.