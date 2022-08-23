Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil spoke after the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United about how Stewart had 'dramatically' improved his link-up play over the summer, and the Scot went on to take his goalscoring tally to three from four in the 1-0 win over Stoke City at the weekend.

The experienced Championship boss believes the 26-year-old is already one of the best strikers he has coached in the game.

“He’s [Stewart] pretty much a complete striker in that he can take it in, he can run, he can score a goal and he’s good in the air," Neil said.

Ross Stewart scores his third goal of the season

"When you look at all the facets of a striker, there’s normally always one they’re not particularly good at. If you’ve got a big target man, they’re not normally mobile. If you’ve got someone who’s quick, they struggle to take the ball in and link the game.

"I think Ross has got all the attributes you need to be a top striker at this level. I’ve had some really good strikers over the years in some of the teams I’ve had, and Ross is right up there with any of them."

Stewart has undoubtedly benefited from the arrival of Everton loanee Ellis Simms and the switch to a 3-5-2 formation that has followed.

The pair already boast an impressive record of eight goal contributions in nine appearances between them this season.

While the change in formation has been unfortunate for Patrick Roberts, Stewart and Simms are two who have thrived, as well as Dennis Cirkin on the left of the back three.

“Ellis helps him, It frees up space for Ross," Neil said.

"As a consequence of what we’ve done, there’s a couple of lads who are not getting much game time at the moment. That’s because of the shape we’re playing. But for the vast majority of the lads who are on the pitch, I think the shape has really suited them. A lot of them are flourishing and doing really well.”

Stewart continues to be tracked by a number of clubs from across the UK after his remarkable rise over the last 18 months, but Sunderland remain confident he will agree a new improved deal to stay on Wearside.

He has one year left on his current deal, but Sunderland do have an option to extend automatically for a further season.

Speaking on the eve of the current Championship campaign, Neil said his own talks with Stewart had left him confident the situation would be resolved satisfactorily.

"Listen, naturally when you've got good players who've done well, they deserve to be rewarded for that," Neil said.

"In terms of his contract, I'm pretty sure something will get resolved.

"We're eager for Ross to stay.