Ex-Sunderland forward Chris Maguire suspended by Lincoln City pending FA investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules

It has been alleged that Maguire placed 52 bets over a five year period, including during his four seasons at Sunderland.

The attacking midfielder made 125 appearances across all competitions during his time on Wearside, scoring 28 goals.

He scored a hat-trick for Lincoln City in a 3-1 win on his return to the Stadium of Light earlier this year.

Chris Maguire celebrates a goal at the Stadium of Light earlier this year

A statement from the FA on Monday afternoon said: "Chris Maguire has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA's betting rules.

“It is alleged that the Lincoln City FC forward breached FA Rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022. Chris Maguire has until Tuesday August 30 to provide a response."