Sunderland, Wrexham, Celtic and Rangers have been named as possible suitors for Jamie Vardy after he announced he will leave Leicester City this summer.

Sunderland are one of a number of clubs that have been named as a possible destination for Jamie Vardy after the former England striker confirmed he will leave Leicester City at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old has plundered his way to 198 goals in 497 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes and claimed major silverware in the form of the Premier League title and FA Cup during his 13-year stay at the King Power Stadium. However, after being unable to help Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side preserve their Premier League status following promotion from the Championship last season, Vardy’s time with the Foxes will come to a close after they face AFC Bournemouth in their final game of the season next month.

Vardy has been strongly linked with a move to clubs in Saudi Arabia and Wrexham have also been named as a possible suitor after they claimed a historic third consecutive promotion into the Championship over the weekend. However, Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini has suggested a move for Vardy could benefit the Black Cats and stated the striker reminds him of another former Stadium of Light favourite.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Sunderland moving for Jamie Vardy?

Jamie Vardy has registered 198 goals in Leicester City colours. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: "He's not going to demand the same contract that he's on now. I think he got well rewarded for his loyalty to the club so I wouldn't think he would be anywhere near the level he's at at this stage. It's reminiscent of Kevin Phillips who managed to avoid too many serious injuries and kept playing late on, and he had a number of clubs didn't he? He wasn't always anywhere near first on the starting list but players like that in a tight situation they just have that knowhow, the gumption in those tricky games where you're doing everything except sticking the ball in the back of the net.

"He'd bring the average age up but there's nothing wrong with that. There's nothing wrong with being 38 or 39 as a footballer. The only bit that's wrong with it is that you've been a footballer for 22 years and you're absolutely knackered. Your body is falling to bits. I was fitter, leaner, my body fat was lower at 35 than it was when I was 25 but my knees were knackered. That's the only thing that stopped me playing. Age, the number doesn't matter. It's about what his body feels like and whether he's still got that desire to do it. He was a late starter to the professional game wasn't he? He didn't have the intensity. He was working and playing as a part-time player. So there isn't that intensity of being on the training ground every day of the week and the issues that causes."

Who are favourites to sign Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy?

Getty Images

Despite Sky Sports News reporting Vardy is not willing to consider a move to a Championship club, Gambling.com have rated Sunderland at 14/1 to secure a deal for the Leicester City striker. Newly promoted Birmingham City are set at 10/1 and the club where Vardy spent time as a youngster, Sheffield Wednesday, are priced at 8/1 to bookend the striker’s career. Any Saudi club is offered at 7/1 and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers are priced at 3/1 and 4/1 respectively. Second favourites are MLS outfit New York Red Bulls at 7/4 - but it is Hollywood-backed Wrexham that are 8/11 favourites to win the race for the former Premier League champion this summer.