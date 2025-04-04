Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Conor Hourihane started his career at Sunderland, and is currently in charge of Barnsley.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley interim boss Conor Hourihane has name-checked ex-Sunderland duo Kevin Ball and Roy Keane as key figures who have influenced his style and outlook as a coach.

The former Republic of Ireland international started his youth career on Wearside, but never made a senior appearances for the Black Cats before departing for Ipswich Town on a free transfer in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that exit, he enjoyed a long and storied playing career, plying his trade for the likes of Aston Villa, Sheffield United, and Derby County, among others, before hanging up his boots during a second stint at Barnsley last year.

Since returning to Oakwell, however, Hourihane’s career trajectory has taken a somewhat unexpected turn, with the 34-year-old parachuted in on an interim basis to replace previous boss Darrell Clarke, who was relieved of his duties last month. Hourihane had previously held a position as Clarke’s assistant.

But early results have not been kind to the former Sunderland man, with the Tykes still yet to win under him. At the time of writing, Hourihane has drawn two and lost two of his first four matches in the dugout, with his side set to travel to face League One leaders Birmingham City this weekend.

Nevertheless, Hourihane has been opening up on his management style, and has referenced both Sunderland legend Kevin Ball - who he worked under in the Black Cats’ academy - and ex-Stadium of Light boss Roy Keane - who he worked alongside in the Republic of Ireland’s international set-up - as pivotal influences on his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What did Conor Hourihane say about ex-Sunderland duo Kevin Ball and Roy Keane?

Speaking about his recent decision to drop midfield pair Luca Connell and Adam Phillips due to a perceived lack of application in training, the Barnsley interim said: "I got a real foundation, first and foremost, from my youth team manager Kevin Ball. He was an old-school player with real determination, character, focus and standards.

"He kind of embedded it into me really. I probably only kind of realised that the more my career went on. At the time, I thought, ‘He’s a tough guy or whatever’. Looking back at it, the foundation he gave me and my learning when I was coming over from Ireland to England as a 16-year-old was amazing.

"You can also throw [other] people into the frame like Roy Keane, John Terry, and Seamus Coleman and people like that. Seeing that first hand from characters like that, I have been really fortunate and it’s something [discipline] I pride myself on as a coach, player and human being as well. I think it's massive how you conduct yourself as a human every single day. It’s just as important as anything else and I am a big disciplinarian from that point of view.”

Your next Sunderland read: Tony Mowbray delivers resentment verdict on Sunderland and fans ahead of West Brom clash