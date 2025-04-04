Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have developed a reputation for trusting in youth in recent times.

Sunderland academy prospect Jack Whittaker has outlined his desire to follow the likes of Chris Rigg, Tommy Watson, and Harrison Jones into the Black Cats’ first team plans.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been on the books at the Stadium of Light since the age of seven, and has progressed through the ranks on Wearside in recent years, now finding himself as a member of Graeme Murty’s U21s set-up. But Whittaker is eager to kick on again, and the starlet has highlighted recent examples set by the likes of Rigg, Watson, Jones, and emerging striker Trey Ogunsuyi in his bid to make the grade at his boyhood club.

What did Jack Whittaker say about his Sunderland first team ambitions?

Speaking to the Black Cats’ in-house media team, he said: “I’ve played alongside these lads throughout my time in the academy, and their progression highlights the opportunities available at this club. Seeing them make that step up reinforces the belief that it is achievable. Playing at the highest level is my goal, and Sunderland is giving me the best platform to do that.”

He added: “Playing with first-team players while representing the Under-21s has given me a great opportunity to learn. I always try to absorb as much knowledge as possible, asking questions and watching their approach to the game. Knowing there is a genuine pathway to the first team if I continue to improve is a huge motivation for me.

“I think, most importantly, it's the license and trust the coaches have given me to express myself and not to really worry about making mistakes. That freedom has allowed me to be more creative in the final third and contribute more goals and assists this season.”

Reflecting on his Sunderland journey writ large, he said: “I came to the club at seven, starting in the shadow squad, and from there, I kicked on and progressed through the age groups. I’m really enjoying my time here. There have been both highs and lows, but it’s been unbelievable, and I’m excited to keep developing my game here.”

Whittaker and his U21s teammates will return to action on Friday night against Nottingham Forest, and will take to the pitch at the Stadium of Light for a potentially vital clash in the Premier League 2 run-in.

Addressing the opportunity to play on the famous turf, he said: "It’s always a massive privilege to play at the Stadium of Light. For a lot of us, it’s a taste of what we’re striving towards. These last three games are huge for us. We know what’s at stake - qualifying for the Premier League International Cup and making the play-offs. The belief in the squad is really strong. We’ve shown we can compete with the best teams in the league, and now it’s about proving it when it matters most.”

