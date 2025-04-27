Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Sunderland's current form compare to Sheffield United, Bristol City and other sides they could face in the Championship play-offs?

Sunderland have already claimed their place in the Championship play-off semi-final after a goalless draw at Norwich City earlier this month ensured the Black Cats will end the regular season in fourth place in the second tier.

However, since that stalemate at Carrow Road, Regis Le Bris’ side have emerged without a point in their last four league fixtures and have scored just a solitary goal in the process. Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and potential play-off semi-final opponents Bristol City have all claimed wins over the Black Cats and Sunderland now have just one last chance to take some momentum into their play-off semi-final as they prepare to host Queens Park Rangers in a lunchtime kick-off at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Le Bris and his players will be keeping a close eye on events elsewhere as the results on Saturday will decide who the Black Cats will face in their play-off semi-final and who will stand in their way of moving to within 90 minutes of an opportunity to end Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League. But who are the form side in the play-off chase and how does Sunderland’s own form over the last ten games compare to their top six rivals?

Championship form table over last ten league games

1st: Burnley (26 points) 2nd: Millwall (21 points) 3rd: Derby County (20 points) 4th: Leeds United (19 points) 5th: Swansea City (19 points) 6th: Bristol City (18 points) 7th: Luton Town (18 points) 8th: Sheffield United (16 points) 9th: Plymouth Argyle (16 points) 10th: Portsmouth (14 points) 11th: Middlesbrough (14 points) 12th: Oxford United (14 points) 13th: Stoke City (14 points) 14th: Blackburn Rovers (13 points) 15th: Coventry City (13 points) 16th: Sheffield Wednesday (12 points) 17th: Hull City (12 points) 18th: Sunderland (11 points) 19th: West Bromwich Albion (9 points) 20th: Queens Park Rangers (9 points) 21st: Cardiff City (8 points) 22nd: Watford (7 points) 23rd: Preston North End (6 points) 24th: Norwich City

How does Sunderland’s form over ten games compare to their potential play-off opponents?

As it stands, Millwall are the form team in the play-off race with only title contenders Burnley bettering the 21 points they have secured in their last ten games. Bristol City, who would face Sunderland in the play-off semi-final if the table ends as it is at this point in time, have 18 points over the same period and Sheffield have 16. Middlesbrough find their play-off hopes hanging by a thread after the weekend results but they have a better recent record than Sunderland after securing 14 points in ten games and both Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City have 13 points. That all means the Black Cats have the worst record of any side that could compete in the play-offs over the last ten games after Regis Le Bris’ men won just three of their last ten games and will head into their meeting with Queens Park Rangers looking to end a run of four consecutive defeats.