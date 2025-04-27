David Moyes ‘wants’ to sign midfielder - deal could impact Everton’s £45m Sunderland pursuit
Everton manager David Moyes reportedly “wants” a reunion with his former West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, which could impact the Premier League club’s pursuit of Sunderland duo Chris Rigg and Dan Neil.
Everton expressed interest in signing Sunderland captain Neil during the January transfer window and could reportedly return with a renewed approach this summer. The homegrown player is rated at around £15million but will enter the last year of his contract this summer.
Rigg, on the other hand, still has two years left on his current deal, having signed a fresh three-season contract during Sunderland’s off-season 12 months ago. However, the England youth international is still the subject of £30million interest from several clubs, including Everton.
However, Moyes has been credited with an interest in Soucek, which could impact Everton’s need for further reinforcements in midfield during the summer. The 30-year-old Czech international extended his contract with the Hammers until 2027 last year, but Moyes, who worked with Soucek during his time at the London Stadium, is hopeful Everton’s board will approve a move.
While Moyes is planning significant investment in his squad this summer, he is also keen to secure a few cost-effective additions, with Soucek viewed as a valuable option. Soucek originally joined West Ham from Slavia Prague in 2019 and quickly became a fan favourite. This season, he has scored eight goals in 31 Premier League appearances and has consistently featured heavily in every campaign, playing at least 32 league matches annually since his arrival.
As Everton prepare to move into their new home at Bramley-Moore Dock, Moyes is preparing an overhaul of the squad. He has already reappointed trusted talent-spotter Mick Doherty — previously at Atalanta — to strengthen the club’s recruitment department. The Toffees have also been linked with moves for Sunderland midfield duo Neil and Rigg, Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, and Liverpool winger Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough.
David Moyes has been tracking Dan Neil for a long time
It has been previously stated that Moyes was aware of Neil while he was the manager of Sunderland in the Premier League, which was at the same time that the homegrown talent was coming through at the Academy of Light. Whether the 23-year-old leaves Sunderland will likely hinge on the club’s promotion hopes and their ability to tie Neil down to a new contract. Sunderland were unwilling to entertain offers in January, with Neil viewed as crucial to their Championship promotion push.
However, in terms of Everton’s need for a midfielder, Neil’s versatility across multiple positions in the middle makes him an appealing long-term replacement for Gueye, who turns 36 later this year. Everton have a Sunderland supporter and former Black Cats star Jordan Pickford on their books currently, also after the England goalkeeper joined the Toffees following the Wearsiders’ last relegation to the Championship.
