The latest Sunderland-related news that you may have missed from around the web in one place

Sunderland have just a couple of games left before their play-off campaign starts at the end of the regular Championship season.

Here, though, we take a look at the more interesting Sunderland stories that you may have missed in recent days:

Naz Rusyn criticises Régis Le Bris after January exit

Rusyn struggled for regular opportunities under Le Bris earlier this season and made a limited impact after arriving from Zorya Luhansk in 2023. Before departing Wearside, he had managed just two goals and one assist across 32 appearances in all competitions. Hajduk Split hold an option to make the 26-year-old's move permanent at the end of the season, but it remains unclear whether the Croatian side will take up that option.

The Hadjuk Splut loanee said: “I hadn't spoken to him even once. The coach treated me like everyone else, but as the season progressed, it became clear he was counting on other players. New forwards were added to the team. And while in the first two months I was still a substitute for 10 or 15 minutes.

He continued: “After that I stopped appearing on the pitch altogether. There were times when I played right-back in training. It happens. I could have been offended, but I decided to keep working hard and stay in shape for a winter outing. You can read Rusyn’s interview in full here.

Jack Clarke transfer latest after big-money Ipswich Town move

Former Sunderland winger Jack Clarke says he has no intention of leaving Ipswich Town, insisting there’s “nowhere” he would rather play next season.

Clarke, 24, made the move from the Stadium of Light to Portman Road at the start of the campaign but has endured an up-and-down first season with the Tractor Boys. So far, he has contributed three goals and six assists across 31 appearances in all competitions, though he is still searching for his first Premier League goal.

Despite a mixed campaign, reports have linked Clarke with a potential summer move to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, who featured in this season’s Champions League. However, the winger has made it clear he is happy at Ipswich and wants to stay put — even with the club fighting to avoid relegation from the top flight.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, Clarke said: "I’ve got no ambition to be anywhere else. If we are relegated and something happens over the summer it’ll probably be out of our hands – but there’s nowhere I’d rather be playing football next season.”

Clarke also addressed recent comments from teammate Axel Tuanzebe, in which the defender claimed that Ipswich will become one of the “bigger clubs” in the country over the coming years. The ex-Sunderland man said: “I think everybody within the building echoes it, to be honest.

“It’s what the ownership and the people at the top are striving towards. Whether taking a step back next season was part of their plans or not I’m not sure. But I think everybody’s optimistic in terms of where this club’s going and where it can finish up. I think everybody believes in that. I think you’d be stupid not to, to be honest.

“We finished second in the Championship last season, and I think everybody at the club would argue we’re much better equipped now if we’re in the Championship than we were last season. I think the trajectory of the club is always on the up.”

£21.5million Jobe Bellingham claim emerges ahead of window

Manchester United remain heavily linked with Sunderland rising star Jobe Bellingham as interest in the teenager continues to grow.

Bellingham has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Stadium of Light, establishing himself as one of the Championship’s standout young talents. Like fellow prospect Chris Rigg, the 18-year-old has caught the eye of a number of high-profile clubs — with United among those monitoring his progress closely.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, any club hoping to land Bellingham this summer will need to meet Sunderland’s significant valuation. Both United and Chelsea are reportedly prepared to go head-to-head for his signature, but it could take a bid in excess of £21.5 million to persuade the Black Cats to sell.

