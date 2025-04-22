Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland are now just two games away from the Championship play-offs, with the Black Cats looking to seal a long-awaited return to the Premier League at Wembley next month.

And a lot of their summer transfer business could ultimately hinge on which division they find themselves in next season. With that in mind, here are a couple of the early pieces of speculation that are already doing the rounds on Wearside.

Check out our round-up below...

Everton “most likely” to land Chris Rigg

Premier League outfit Everton are best-placed to complete a move for Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg, according to former Black Cats chief scout Mick Brown.

The midfield starlet has been heavily-linked with an exit from the Stadium of Light this summer, with several high-profile clubs touted as admirers, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

But Brown is of the belief that a move to Merseyside could benefit Rigg more at this stage of his career. Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I keep hearing Chris Rigg’s name mentioned. But when I watch Sunderland, there’s a lack of consistency in the team, and the number of young players they’ve got are probably the reason for that. They’ll be in the play-offs so it will be interesting to see how they handle it.

“I don’t think Rigg is quite ready for the step up to a team like Man United. One thing I do think is a possibility is a move to Everton. They’re an experienced outfit, so adding Rigg in there would benefit him a lot just as it would benefit Everton to add some youth to their side.

“David Moyes wants to add younger talent to that team and Rigg is one I know they’ve been looking at. He will be given time to grow and develop, and then maybe he could make the move to a Man United or a Chelsea once he’s come on a bit more. At the moment, though, a move to Everton or a team like Everton is most likely for him.”

Jobe Bellingham price tag reported

Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to be linked with another of Sunderland’s brightest young talents, Jobe Bellingham. The teenager has enjoyed a breakout campaign on Wearside and, like Rigg, has been touted as a prospective target for a whole host of illustrious suitors - including the Red Devils.

According to continental outlet Fichajes, however, whoever swoops for the sensations this summer will have to pay a hefty fee to prise him away from the Stadium of Light. In a fresh update on Bellingham’s future, the publication suggests that both United and Chelsea are willing to go toe-to-toe for his signature, but will have to pay upwards of £21.5 million to tempt Sunderland into a sale.

