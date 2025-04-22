Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland youngster sent a message to Black Cats supporters after the game against Blackburn Rovers

Chris Rigg is hoping Sunderland fans can keep up their brilliant support heading into the Championship play-offs.

Sunderland will finish fourth in the Championship season after Monday's results mean they cannot be caught by Bristol City in fourth or catch Sheffield United in third. It means that the Black Cats now have their provisional play-off dates as they gear up for the fixtures which will define their campaign next month.

The Black Cats fell to a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Monday, meaning that they cannot catch Chris Wilder's side. Bristol City's defeat at Luton Town, meanwhile means that Liam Manning's side cannot overhaul them in the final two games of the regular campaign.

Régis Le Bris made seven changes to his Sunderland side to face Blackburn Rovers on Monday afternoon. Joe Anderson made his first league start for the club at left back, with Alan Browne dropping in at right back as a result of Trai Hume’s suspension. Salis Abdul Samed started with Dan Neil dropping to the bench, while Jobe Bellingham returned to the starting XI.

Youngster Harrison Jones and Milan Aleksic were named in the team, while Tommy Watson continued on the left side. The decision to play Anderson from the beginning meant the defender made his first league start for the Black Cats 811 days after joining the club from Everton. Anderson’s only other start for first team came in the Carabao Cup earlier this season against Preston North End.

“I think we started really well, to be honest,” Rigg said after the game.” I think the young boys were really good. We liked that final touch, and obviously they got it. I think it's not just a talking gesture over the lads who deserve to start, like Milan, Tommy and Joe, they've been unbelievable in training. So, it's not just a gesture, and like you said, we need everybody going into the play-offs.”

|I think we've just got to take every opportunity as it comes,” Rigg added on Sunderland’s play-off campaign. “Obviously, it's another defeat, which isn't the best, but hopefully we can turn a switch and get into the play-offs firing and ready to go. I think it's a great achievement what we've done this season. We've secured fourth place with many games to go. So, we've just got to believe how good we are. I think we need the fans to follow us like they normally do, and hopefully we can, like I said, take it into the play-offs and show them how good we really are.”

Sunderland face two games before the play-offs start next month: one away to Oxford United and another at hoe to Queens Park Rangers.

