Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers on Monday but there some positive performances within the rotated team

Régis Le Bris believes Tommy Watson's performance against Blackburn Rovers was a positive step forward for the youngster.

Watson will join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer in a deal that will earn Sunderland in excess of £10 million over time, after the winger made clear that he would not be signing a new contract at the club. His performances since returning from injury had been indifferent and there were boos when he was brought off in the previous home game against Swansea City. His performance against Bristol City on Good Friday had also garnered significant criticism from supporters in the days since.

Crucially, though, Watson responded himself with a performance of greater intensity. Fans responded to that and though there were a smattering of boos when he was substituted in the second half, there was significantly more applause.

Le Bris said there no major discussions with the player after the Bristol City game but the message around improved intensity and body language was clearly heeded.

“For a footballer now, who wants to play at the best level, this situation is not unusual," Le Bris said.

"We supported him, and we didn’t change anything really, just a small bit of feedback after the game (at Bristol City). It was then just a case of train, and try your best. I think the crowd was positive because he showed the right willingness and commitment in the game. Sometimes, you are not performing as you might want and you can make mistakes, but if your behaviour and your body language is positive, and you are fighting for the team, then you cannot blame the player. That was the case today. He could probably have produced one or more opportunities to score or make the final pass, but I thought it was positive."

What Régis Le Bris said to Sunderland fans about Tommy Watson before the game

Le Bris had asked fans to get behind Watson in his pre-match interview with club channels, insisting that he could yet be crucial to the club's play-off hopes.

"Tommy is an important player in our squad," Le Bris said.

"We need everyone available, everyone at their best level. We need to support him. We understand the fans because they love their club, but we need positive energy around the club. He is going to be important in this period. Tommy can help off the left, off the right, he is a player who in the future could help us for 10, 15 minutes, maybe more... we'll see. We need positive energy in the stadium [for Tommy] because we need everyone."