Sunderland fell to their third Championship defeat in as many games on Monday afternoon.
A heavily rotated side produced an improved performance but a first-half strike from Tyrhys Dolan settled the contest. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...
1. Anthony Patterson
Distribution was good in the early stages. Didn’t really have a save to make throughout the game and little he could do about Dolan’s goal. 6
| Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
2. Luke O'Nien
Tried to inject some intensity into Sunderland’s play at times and defended well in the main. Blackburn scored with just about their only effort of the game. 6
| Phil Smith
3. Chris Mepham
Made some really good blocks and tackles again. In very good form heading into the play-offs. 7 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
4. Joe Anderson
Handled the ball well and will be pleased with his first full league start out of position. Did a lot of good things in the game but couldn’t stop Dolan getting the shot away and scoring. 6
| Phil Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.