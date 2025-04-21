'Sharp': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with 7s and 5s after Blackburn Rovers defeat

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Monday

Sunderland fell to their third Championship defeat in as many games on Monday afternoon.

A heavily rotated side produced an improved performance but a first-half strike from Tyrhys Dolan settled the contest. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...

Distribution was good in the early stages. Didn’t really have a save to make throughout the game and little he could do about Dolan’s goal. 6

Distribution was good in the early stages. Didn't really have a save to make throughout the game and little he could do about Dolan's goal. 6

Tried to inject some intensity into Sunderland’s play at times and defended well in the main. Blackburn scored with just about their only effort of the game. 6

Tried to inject some intensity into Sunderland's play at times and defended well in the main. Blackburn scored with just about their only effort of the game. 6

Made some really good blocks and tackles again. In very good form heading into the play-offs. 7

Made some really good blocks and tackles again. In very good form heading into the play-offs. 7

Handled the ball well and will be pleased with his first full league start out of position. Did a lot of good things in the game but couldn’t stop Dolan getting the shot away and scoring. 6

Handled the ball well and will be pleased with his first full league start out of position. Did a lot of good things in the game but couldn't stop Dolan getting the shot away and scoring. 6

