Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jobe Bellingham continues to be touted for an exit from Sunderland this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally McCoist has suggested that he does “see” Jobe Bellingham leaving Sunderland this summer, but is of the opinion that the teenager could follow in the footsteps of elder brother Jobe by moving abroad.

The midfielder has been the subject of widespread transfer speculation in recent months, and has been linked with a whole host of suitors, including Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as continental outfits like RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As recently as this week, reports from Europe suggested that Sunderland would demand at least £21.5 million for Bellingham before considering a sale over the coming months, but even at that price point, McCoist believes that he could be set to depart.

What has Ally McCoist said about Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland future?

Speaking to talkSPORT Bet, the popular pundit said: “I do see him [Bellingham] moving. But to be honest, I think there's a bigger chance he goes abroad, maybe following Jude’s path. That worked out brilliantly for his brother.

“If he stays in England, I could see him at a club like Crystal Palace. They've done well with signings like Adam Wharton and Jefferson Lerma. Jobe would fit right in. But again, a move to Europe wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has McCoist previously said about Bellingham’s future?

Quizzed back in February on whether Bellingham is destined to leave Sunderland if the club misses out on promotion this season, McCoist told GOAL, via talkSPORT Bet: “Sadly for my fellow Mackems, I think so. He’s been great. I watch their games every week and he’s been great. They have been fabulous. I’m not ruling out automatic promotion, I’m really not.

“The league is one of my favourites in world football because it’s relentless. A lot of respect for the players and teams in that league. I think Sunderland have still got a chance of automatic promotion. I think such is the form of Jobe, it will be very difficult to knock back any concrete and acceptable offers that come in.”

At the time, McCoist also voiced his belief that Dortmund could prove to be an ideal destination for Bellingham, with Jude having previously featured for the German giants before sealing a switch to Real Madrid. The Scot added: “You look at that club and it ticks so many boxes in so many ways.

“Regardless of the fact his brother was there, and we know how successful he was, put that to one side and it’s still potentially a brilliant move. They are a great club, amazing fan base, great pedigree of being successful, as good a pedigree as anyone at bringing young players through. It would make sense.”

Your next Sunderland read: The play-off winners Régis Le Bris says Sunderland can take inspiration from amid momentum debate