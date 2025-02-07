Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham has been repeatedly linked with an exit in recent times.

Former Sunderland striker Ally McCoist has warned the club that failure to win promotion this season could lead to the departure of midfield sensation Jobe Bellingham come the end of the campaign.

The teenager has garnered plenty of attention in recent months following an impressive start to the season on Wearside, and has been linked with plenty of high profile suitors of late. This week alone, Premier League heavy hitters Arsenal and Manchester United have both been credited with an interest in the former Birmingham City starlet, with reports suggesting that they have been scouting him closely ahead of a potential summer swoop.

And McCoist is of the opinion that should Sunderland come up short in their efforts to seal a long-awaited return to the Premier League, an exit for Bellingham could become a huge possibility during the summer transfer window.

What has Ally McCoist said about Jobe Bellingham’s transfer speculation?

Quizzed on whether Bellingham is destined to leave Sunderland if the club misses out on promotion over the coming months, McCoist told GOAL, via talkSPORT BET : “Sadly for my fellow Mackems, I think so. He’s been great. I watch their games every week and he’s been great. They have been fabulous. I’m not ruling out automatic promotion, I’m really not.

“The league is one of my favourites in world football because it’s relentless. A lot of respect for the players and teams in that league. I think Sunderland have still got a chance of automatic promotion. I think such is the form of Jobe, it will be very difficult to knock back any concrete and acceptable offers that come in.”

Where does Ally McCoist believe Jobe Bellingham could move to?

One of the many clubs who have been linked with Bellingham of late are Borussia Dortmund, who previously gave his elder brother Jude a first taste of continental football. When asked if a similar move to Germany could work for the Sunderland midfielder, McCoist added: “You look at that club and it ticks so many boxes in so many ways.

“Regardless of the fact his brother was there, and we know how successful he was, put that to one side and it’s still potentially a brilliant move. They are a great club, amazing fan base, great pedigree of being successful, as good a pedigree as anyone at bringing young players through. It would make sense.”

When does Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland contract expire?

As things stand, Bellingham’s current deal on Wearside is due to expire in 2028, with the England U21 international having put pen to paper on an extension back in August. Speaking at the time, he said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it."