Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham are attracting attention from the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenage pair have established themselves as important figures in the heart of the Black Cats’ midfield in recent times, and have been integral in Regis Le Bris’ simmering promotion push during his first season in English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, their performances have been at such a level as to attract attention from a number of reported suitors, with the likes of continental giants Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both touted as admirers in recent months. But according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, both Rigg and Bellingham are also firmly on the radar of Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester United.

An update from the Spanish outlet reads: “Arsenal and Manchester United have their sights set on two of the most promising young players in English football: Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg. Both Sunderland players have caught the attention of the Premier League giants, who have already sent scouts to closely monitor their performance in the Championship. The possibility of them making the jump to the top flight in the next summer transfer market is on the table, with the two giants willing to compete for their signings.”

It continues: “Sunderland, aware of the potential of their two youngsters, will try to keep them for as long as possible, but the pressure from the Premier League giants will be difficult to resist. The next transfer window could mark a turning point in the careers of both players.”

The report comes off the back of claims earlier in the week that both clubs had scouts in attendance to watch Sunderland’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough on Monday evening, with Bellingham and Rigg name-checked as specific targets of their interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of Sunderland’s negotiating position should they find themselves facing bids for either Rigg or Bellingham, the former is under contract at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2027, while the latter is under contract until 2028 after both players penned new deals at Sunderland last summer. For his part, Bellingham has seven goal contributions in 27 matches this term, whereas Rigg has five in 26 during Sunderland’s promotion push this season.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Addressing the prospect of Rigg leaving during a recent appearance on Sky Sports, pundit Jobi McAnuff said: “Listen, the sky's the limit for him. I think when you combine, as I say, the technical aspects of his game and the fact that he can play multiple positions across the pitch really, but also his character, that level-headedness, there's so much that goes into making those top pros and actually that maturity.

“That mentality. That mentality is the biggest part of it and him wanting to get to a level and believing he can get there because there's one thing saying it and there's another thing actually going. I think the fact that he's doing what he is at this age, it's a step on his journey, but it's not going to be long. Hopefully, some of the fans will be with them in the Premier League. If it isn't, it will be with somebody else, that's for sure.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris issues Sunderland coaching team update and drops hint on next steps