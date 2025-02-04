The interesting moments you may have missed as Sunderland defeated Middlesbrough in the Championship

Sunderland defeated Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship on Monday night in what was a ding-dong clash between the two promotion-chasing North East rivals.

A late own goal from Ryan Giles secured the three points for the Black Cats, after Dan Neil and Wilson Isidor cancelled out an early goal from Delano Burgzorg. Hayden Hackney had restored parity but it was a moment of magic from Enzo Le Fee to carve open the game late on.

Here, though, we take a look at the key moments you may have missed before, during and after the game as Sunderland defeated Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light:

Chris Rigg spotted with anti-Newcastle United flag

Sunderland players celebrated wildly with the away end at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night after the win. Isidor was chief instigator, hoisting his shirt aloft on one of Middlesbrough’s corner flag in a sort of modern day Graeme Souness.

Black Cats teenager Chris Rigg was also in the throng after the Black Cats won dramatically on the road against the Teessiders. A lot is said about the 17-year-old’s family connection to North East rivals Newcastle United. However, at the end of the game against Boro, the England youth international paraded around with a flag containing an well-known anti-Magpies slogan.

Rigg borrowed the flag from a young Sunderland fan in the away end but kindly returned the favour by gifting the supporter his match worn shirt from the game against Middlesbrough.

The interesting stats to emerge from the game

There were several interesting tidbits to emerge from the game against Middlesbrough. Most notably, the win marked the first time Sunderland have completed a league double over the Teessiders home and away since 1962.

Wilson Isidor’s 10th goal of the season also marks the first time a Sunderland striker has reached double figures during a campaign since Ross Stewart in 2022-23. The Scot bagged 10 in 13 before injury curtailed his campaign.

The Enzo Le Fee injury worry during Middlesbrough game

Sunderland hearts were in mouths around 66 minute mark when star man Enzo Le Fee went down on the Riverside Stadium pitch with what looked like it could be serious injury worry.

Several Sunderland staff members came onto the grass to treat Enzo Le Fee, which allowed teams to have a break at a crucial point in the game. The Frenchman had to go off temporarily but thankfully came back on to produce that stunning touch and cross for Ryan Giles’ own goal.

It was a mesmeric performance from the AS Roma loanee, who went on to play the whole 90 minutes for Régis Le Bris in a huge boost to the head coach and fans of the club.

Wilson Isidor’s classy message to Mike Dodds

During his interview with Sky Sports after the game, Isidor sent a classy message to Mike Dodds, who was with the team for his last game before heading to Wycombe Wanderers to take their top job.

“Doddsy, we’re going to miss you,” Isidor said to Sky Sports after the game. “And good luck in your next challenge.” Dodds was emotional after the game as he said his goodbyes to his colleagues at the Riverside Stadium.